Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: The courage of teachers

The courage of teachers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As our nation grieves yet again over the horrific slaughter of innocent children and teachers in an elementary school, I am struck by a detail widely reported — a decade apart — from both Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut and Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas.

The teachers were found dead, covering the children with their bodies — attempting to shield them, protect them and take bullets for them. This courageous, sacrificial behavior was not the result of any training received or of any forethought. It was their natural, instantaneous response in the moment. It was the ultimate manifestation of teachers' hearts.

The same heart can be seen in ongoing efforts by Ukranian teachers to continue to educate their students, in person and online, even as bullets fly and bombs land nearby. God has put these teachers everywhere, including classrooms where our children and grandchildren will go to school today.

Edward Pruden.