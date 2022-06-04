Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: Visceral pain, grief

Visceral pain, grief

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It’s been 15 years since I stood on the stark, eerily quiet campus of Virginia Tech, absorbing the visceral pain and grief of the community mourning the horrific killing of 32 people at the hands of a mass murderer.

As a clinician specializing in critical incidents, grief and trauma, I have seen the devastating effects of gun violence and its trauma firsthand. I also have felt the agony of the overwhelming and incomprehensible sense of loss it leaves in its wake.

The 2007 Virginia Tech shooting was my introduction to this work. At the time, I could not have imagined this tragic incident would not change gun control laws. Nor would I ever have imagined that the number of mass shootings and the number of deaths per incident would continue to climb, setting new records for carnage and destruction of human life.

I am outraged and disgusted. Despite years of advocacy, constant calls for preventive action and polls showing majorities of Americans support limits on gun ownership and accessibility, our voices as American citizens are ignored for the sake of the gun lobby, greed and power.

I am sick of “thoughts and prayers,” and repulsed by the hypocrisy and inaction of legislators, and the embrace and agitation of hate and violence that has radicalized young men to execute their fellow citizens, including children. It must stop, and any and every person who has stoked the fire of hatred must be held accountable. Enough is enough.

Katherine Meyersohn.