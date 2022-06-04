Letters to the Editor for June 5, 2022: Vote with our wallets

Vote with our wallets

Why are we unable to stop this madness? Congress is unwilling to act, and the Supreme Court rules against rational and reasonable legislation to support safe firearm acquisition and possession. Polls suggest majorities of Republicans and Democrats desire at least universal background checks.

Our ability to vote on such issues appears to be stymied and ineffective. Perhaps we should exercise a different franchise and vote with our wallets.

Let’s call upon FedEx, UPS, DHL and other private mail carriers to cease shipping all firearms, ammunition and parts from manufacturers, wholesalers and other brokers to gun shops and retail stores.

Yes, there are loopholes galore, including shipping through the U.S. Postal Service. But we do not have to continue to make sending lethal weapons easy.

Others also could come forth with suggestions to plug these loopholes. Consider a large-scale demand from people across this country, who support safe firearms acquisition and possession legislation, to boycott these sites until they enact such a ban.

Likewise, let’s call upon Amazon and other online-buying platforms to cease selling firearms, ammunition and firearm parts on their sites — again, with a national promise to boycott if they refuse.

Some elected officials refuse to use the power we entrusted them with to protect us. Let’s use our available levers of power, and vote with our wallets to protect our children, loved ones and fellow citizens from this madness.

Stanley Milesky.