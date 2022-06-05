Letters to the Editor for June 6, 2022: Commit to voting

Commit to voting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Dolly Hintz’s recent letter, “It can happen here” is a very timely and thoughtful reminder for us to be ever watchful of efforts to weaken our democracy. Evidence of those efforts surround us daily, such as disinformation campaigns focused on undercutting the press’ credibility (an insurrection becomes an exercise in free speech), or the whitewashing of our country’s history of racial disenfranchisement.

A culture war is taking place in the United States. What tools are available to reinforce and retain a strong democracy?

I recently heard an interview with a young man who stated he voted in national elections, but rarely voted in state and local elections. His reasoning was unclear.

I also remember an experienced politician, former House Speaker Tip O'Neill of Massachusetts, who reminded us many years ago that "all politics is local." State and local governments clearly have important powers in influencing, interpreting and implementing national governing policies.

As we move closer to the November 2022 elections, committed voting preparation and participation are of paramount importance. Those who are striving to reshape our democracy to be government for, by and of some people — they depend on those who don't vote because of denial, apathy, resignation or even limited opportunity.

A potentially disastrous reshaping of our society is happening now. Commit to voting for democracy and freedom.

Grant Revell.