Letters to the Editor for June 6, 2022: Efficiency in higher ed

Efficiency in higher ed

Forgiving any student loan debt is a mistake for America. It's a slap in the face to those parents and students who made sacrifices in the past by paying off their loans and tuition.

College students should be intellectually mature enough to make decisions about the future earning value of their particular field of study, versus the amount of debt they are undertaking. If we bail them out, the message of no consequences for bad decisions will be reinforced, and dependence on government services will increase.

This is not good for America. We need to be educating our young people to be independent, resourceful and productive. Otherwise, we are perpetuating a problem instead of solving it.

Higher education institutions also are part of the problem. They have not been given an incentive to operate in an efficient manner and have been pushing higher costs onto students.

I have worked in higher education and in the private sector. Efficiencies can be gained in higher ed. One easy way to do this is reduce course offerings. The number currently being offered is absurd.

There also are other options besides obtaining a college education. This country has a shortage of skilled labor. Job skills can be obtained without going into debt.

Why should taxpayers who have not attended college be responsible for covering the mistakes of those who have attended? Let’s not perpetuate this problem without a solution. We should be working on reducing the federal government’s deficit.

John B. Gayle.