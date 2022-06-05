Letters to the Editor for June 6, 2022: The NRA and Sears

The NRA and Sears

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am offended that the National Rifle Association felt it was necessary to hold its annual meeting in Houston while the bodies of 19 children and two teachers — gunned down in cold blood just down the road in Uvalde — barely were cold.

I also am offended that Virginia's lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle Sears, felt it was necessary to attend that meeting. Not only did she attend, but she spoke at a women's leadership forum.

I am offended that she seemed to blame recent atrocities on a lack of prayer in schools (has she heard of separation of church and state?) as well as single-parent households. I'm a single parent, and neither of my children has entertained the idea of shooting up a school, or a grocery store, or a movie theater or any other location.

Margaret Rush.