Letters to the Editor for June 7, 2022: Don't become too lax

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, my wife and I managed to avoid coming down with the coronavirus. We (mostly) kept up with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, got fully vaccinated and even received our first booster shots. Despite our efforts, we eventually both came down with COVID.

Don’t become too lax. Although vaccines saved us from hospitalization or worse fate, the “mild symptoms” we expected were not mild to us.

I had cancer more than 10 years ago; COVID is worse. My wife went through childbirth twice; COVID is worse. Do not think this virus is easy or that the pandemic is over.

