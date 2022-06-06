Letters to the Editor for June 7, 2022: Not an unconditional right

Not an unconditional right

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I support the right to bear arms, but not unconditionally. Don’t “do something” — do the following:

Institute universal, comprehensive background checks. This discourages and weeds out bad actors. New York City has had this policy and its gun-related murder rate has been lower than Dallas, Houston and other Texas cities.

Require background checks by law enforcement for any purchase of body armor. Body armor is not in the U.S. Constitution, and it makes it much harder and more dangerous for police to stop a shooter. Recent shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, demonstrate “good guys with guns” (police officers or on-site school resource officers) cannot stop these shootings.

Raise the legal age to purchase a gun to 21. Spare the “but they can vote and go to war” excuses. The absolutism of those arguments is just a way to hide from making hard (or any) decisions.

Establish a lethality threshold (rather than vague “assault weapons” labels) above which new gun and ammo sales are banned. We don’t allow citizens to own tanks. We already draw a line. This also eliminates silly arguments like, “You’re not using the term 'assault weapon' correctly.”

This makes me uncomfortable, but consider national red flag laws that temporarily suspend gun rights from citizens suffering from specific, defined mental illnesses. As someone who grapples with obsessive-compulsive disorder. I am very sensitive to opponents’ concerns. Start with these steps.

Chuck Hansen.