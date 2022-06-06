Letters to the Editor for June 7, 2022: Our next 'Sputnik Moment'

Our next 'Sputnik Moment'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Some members of Congress, like Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., believe our next “Sputnik moment” is upon us.

American innovation is stagnating and being surpassed by foreign powers like China, which might not have our best interests at heart. One of the most influential and effective policies seeking to boost our country's technological edge, the Bipartisan Innovation Act, is being negotiated and very few individuals even know what it is.

In the United States, we have seen a computer chip shortage affect the prices of cars and electronics. If our overseas supply chains are disrupted, we need to lay the groundwork so we can pivot and be more self-reliant.

The Bipartisan Innovation Act would boost semiconductor manufacturing and research in the United States, while creating jobs at factories. Its provisions seek to strengthen our national security from forces wishing to comprise our intellectual property.

The legislation would invest in the next generation of great American minds, funding STEM education in all grades and levels. Additionally, for those who do not go to college, apprenticeship programs would be instituted, creating a pipeline of well-paying jobs for rural communities.

American workers and families will not benefit from any of this if we do not advocate, spread the word and ask members of Congress to support the Bipartisan Innovation Act. We cannot afford to let this opportunity pass us by, or future generations will look back on this moment as China’s Sputnik.

Matt Trost.