Letters to the Editor for June 8, 2022: A poor understanding

A poor understanding

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Richmond Times-Dispatch article about bail is plagued by a poor understanding of Virginia’s pretrial process, and relies on sensationalized anecdotes rather than thorough journalism.

Many offenses cited as examples would not have triggered a presumption against release, even prior to the law’s repeal by the General Assembly in 2021. It is inaccurate and misleading to connect all of these scenarios to the new law.

Under the old and new laws, a range of release conditions are available to judicial officers. These include posting a monetary bond, being released to pretrial services or a simple promise to appear for court. Judicial officers can and do use the full range of conditions available in making release decisions.

The Virginia Association of Commonwealth Attorneys withdrew its opposition to the final version of the repeal bill. During public comment to the House Courts of Justice Criminal Subcommittee, the prosecutor appearing on behalf of VACA explained, “our concerns have been addressed by this substitute.”

The article also failed to include any of the 20-plus members of the Virginia Pretrial Justice Coalition, which advocated for the repeal. The article also omitted key context, like data showing that jailing people pretrial for any length of time is associated with a higher likelihood of a new arrest before trial, suggesting that an over-reliance on detention makes us less safe.

The use of “catch and release” — a phrase often popularized by anti-immigrant politicians to dehumanize a majority nonwhite group — to describe people released on bail reveals a mindset associated with the above shortcomings. The people discussed in the article are human beings, not fish.

Virginians demand better journalism to inform policy decisions about the safety and well-being of all their neighbors.

Wyatt Rolla.

Senior Attorney, Legal Aid Justice Center.