Letters to the Editor for June 8, 2022: Put a stop to cruelty

Put a stop to cruelty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I want to thank letter writers P.R. Kile and Sandra Schaaf Hutcher for keeping the plight of needy animals in the public eye. These poor and often mistreated dogs and other creatures deserve our care, attention and protection.

It breaks my heart to read about the cruelty these animals are being subjected to. Please help enforce the Animal Welfare Act laws that breeders are required to meet, and put a stop to animals being used for medical experiments and testing.

Linda Foster.

Richmond.

