Letters to the Editor for June 8, 2022: Security measures

  •

Security measures

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Dec. 22, 1944, early on in the Battle of the Bulge, the Germans presented a written request to U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe, urging the Americans to surrender. McAuliffe responded with one word: "NUTS!"

Over Memorial Day weekend, I reluctantly visited Arlington National Cemetery. My reluctance stems from the indefensible airport-style security in place at the cemetery. Imagine citizens coming by plane to visit the final resting place of their loved ones, only to find another layer of security.

While at the cemetery, I visited McAuliffe’s grave and wondered what he would have thought about the security measures. The general likely would have replied: “NUTS!”

Steve Brown.

Springfield.

