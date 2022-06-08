Letters to the Editor for June 9, 2022: A call for community

A call for community

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to recent mass shootings and other social injustices we have no collective will to address, I would like to call not for much-needed gun control, but for an end to the American obsession with the individual.

Whenever there’s a push to address an issue — be it gun violence, police brutality, student loan debt, abortion, living wages or COVID-19 — lawmakers typically dump responsibility back on the individual. You have to protect yourself; just do what the police say; you shouldn’t have taken out those loans; if you don’t want kids, don’t have sex; just get a better job; just wear a mask if you are so concerned.

None of those answers do anything to address problems. If everything is reduced to the individual level, there is no group sense of responsibility. It’s an easy, comforting excuse for inaction.

The narrative of "just do it yourself" has been pushed on the American people for so long that even policies with demonstrable benefits, such as universal health care or affordable higher education, are seen as repugnant and met with militant resistance. That’s what power counts on.

You can’t challenge the status quo alone. We will applaud as society crumbles around us until everyone is left with only their individual selves. Only then will we remember that humanity’s greatest achievement is community.

Patrick DeRoche.