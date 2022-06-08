Letters to the Editor for June 9, 2022: Correct the neglect

Correct the neglect

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent Times-Dispatch news articles have described major problems within state mental health facilities due to years of underfunding.

Currently, there is a large surplus, which Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to use to cut taxes. While this plan might help politically, it will not solve issues in the commonwealth.

The surplus is an excellent opportunity to address mental health issues in Virginia by renovating or replacing facilities, increasing staffing and providing more community mental health clinics. Use the surplus to correct the long neglect of mental health services, in a time of greater need.

Harvey Iwata.