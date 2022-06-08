Letters to the Editor for June 9, 2022: Inspiring leadership

Inspiring leaders

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a dedicated voter, I found encouragement in Judy Davis’ recent letter, “Light a candle."

We have suffered through uninspiring national leadership over the past four administrations and eight congressional sessions. Red lines crossed with no consequences; instigating seditious riots over false claims; and overspending creating out-of-control inflation are just a few possible headlines from a very unfortunate long list of disappointments.

Where are inspiring leaders to be found? How do we find candidates with the courage to bring a proven bipartisan foundation to the task? Where are people who will emulate Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt, Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy (largely elected by the Greatest Generation), as well as Ronald Reagan (largely elected by baby boomers)?

Unfortunately, it will take more than lighting a candle to return greatness to the White House. I will need to read Davis’ letter each day to keep the faith.

Curt Rasmussen.