Letters to the Editor for March 1, 2022 : Career and tech education

Career and tech education

One of the most damning challenges in access to education is the intersection of privilege and disposable income.

Access to education has become a privilege, reserved for those who have the knowledge surrounding the ins and outs of the system. It’s a privilege for those who understand complex financial aid paperwork. It’s a privilege to be able to afford paying costly tuition payments or taking on five-digit loan debt.

A bridge for that crossroad is career and technical training, a strength of Virginia’s Community Colleges. These colleges have been growing thanks to financial assistance support like G3 and FastForward. According to February data from Virginia’s Community Colleges, while overall community college enrollment was down, enrollment in G3-eligible programs increased 9% from the previous year. Further, enrollment in FastForward programs increased by 40%. These programs focus on Virginia’s most in-demand industries, such as skilled trades, healthcare and information technology.

We are succeeding in getting students into these fields thanks to intentional outreach and financial support. And while the federal JOBS Act is on the precipice of expanding Pell Grants for stackable, short-term workforce programs, I hope Virginians and our General Assembly see that community colleges are doing their job, creating pathways to careers with living wages.

Glenn DuBois.

Chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges