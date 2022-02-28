Letters to the Editor for March 1, 2022: Rainy day fund

Rainy day fund

Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently stated in a Washington Post report, “This is our chance to cut taxes and increase some spending in most important areas. We can do both right now," because of the surplus.

A couple of things jumped out about that statement: If I decrease my income and increase my spending, it’s only a matter of time before it leads to an unsustainable situation.

The governor is relying on the “rainy day fund,” or Virginia's Revenue Stabilization Fund, which is set by state code to offset unexpected economic downturns. The unexpected or unknown can come in lots of different shapes and sizes.

With climate change and sea level rise inevitable in Virginia, will the money in that “rainy day fund” be enough to repair the damages? What if there are multiple events in one year, another pandemic or increased cyberattacks by Russia? Shouldn't we bank surplus funds so we’re more fully prepared?

The previous administration managed to accrue a surplus. Let’s take advantage of that to meet the future unknown needs of Virginia.

