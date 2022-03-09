Letters to the Editor for March 10, 2022: Exercising freedom

Exercising freedom

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent headline from The Times-Dispatch's front page titled "We're mandating freedom" brought back memories of a lesson I received from a government class years ago: My freedom stops at the end of my teacher’s nose.

Each person in class was assured our democracy afforded them the freedom to make decisions about how to live their lives, with one exception. We were not allowed, when exercising that freedom, to harm our fellow citizens. Because we live in a society with many other people, my teacher taught us that we sometimes must set limits for exercising freedom.

The pandemic seems to be one of those times. Everyone has heard all the good reasons for being vaccinated, wearing a mask, practicing good hygiene and so forth. Doing so should not be considered as waiving your personal freedom, but rather letting your freedom end, at the end of a wise teacher’s nose.

Reed Gray.