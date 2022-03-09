Letters to the Editor for March 10, 2022: Pension increase

Pension increase

I read with interest a recent article about retirees from the city of Richmond who will not be receiving a pension increase. I surmised that retiring from a government job must be much more lucrative than a private job.

I have been retired for 23 years and my wife for 12 years from private-sector careers, and neither of us ever has received a pension increase. I guess the difference is working for a company, which must make a profit, versus working for a government, which only needs to raise taxes.