 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters to the Editor for March 10, 2022: Pension increase

  • 0

Pension increase

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with interest a recent article about retirees from the city of Richmond who will not be receiving a pension increase. I surmised that retiring from a government job must be much more lucrative than a private job.

I have been retired for 23 years and my wife for 12 years from private-sector careers, and neither of us ever has received a pension increase. I guess the difference is working for a company, which must make a profit, versus working for a government, which only needs to raise taxes.

David Neel.

Manakin-Sabot.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News