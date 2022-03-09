Letters to the Editor for March 10, 2022: What would it take?

What would it take?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent editorial about climate change, the thought of increasing droughts, wildfires, air pollution, flooding and heat waves that are coming “faster and harder than expected" makes me shudder.

For the sake of our descendants, we need to persuade our legislators to double down on efforts to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and the resultant warming of our Earth. Rising gas prices are an indication that we need to accelerate the switch to renewable fuel sources rather than drilling for more oil.

In the same newspaper, there was an article on converting abandoned coalfields into solar farms. This is the kind of revenue-producing, Earth-saving measure benefiting our state. This is not time to roll back the Virginia Clean Economy Act. Converting to renewable energy will help the economy and lessen our dependence on foreign oil.

Amanda Moody.