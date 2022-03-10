Letters to the Editor for March 11, 2022: Counter sea level rise

Counter sea level rise

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Spirited debate and strongly held opinions often accompany any discussion of global climate change. Yet, with respect to the related issue of sea level rise, the historical and empirical evidence is demonstrable, not debatable.

Historical evidence suggests the Chesapeake Bay's sea level has risen approximately 3 feet since the arrival of the Jamestown colonists more than 400 years ago. Official records maintained at Sewell’s Point reflects a relative sea level rise of more than 15 inches since 1927 — and that trend is accelerating.

This week marks the 60th anniversary of the Ash Wednesday storm ( March 5-9, 1962) that flooded coastal communities in North Carolina and Virginia. It ranks among one of Virginia's worst natural disasters of the 20th century. Were it to occur today, we would pay an unimaginable price for the folly of our current coastal development practices.

Land use reform and investment to counter the effects of rising sea levels are not cans we can afford to kick down the road. Without action, a day soon will come when those cans will sink before a rising tide.

Mark Ailsworth.