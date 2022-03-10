Letters to the Editor for March 11, 2022: Mandates no, vaccines yes

Mandates no, vaccines yes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While I haven't agreed with much Gov. Glenn Youngkin has done since being elected, his new vaccination campaign is spot on and needed.

Some might see it as mixed messaging with his stance on masking and vaccination mandates, but it still is a worthwhile attempt to save lives. If information about the necessity of vaccinations was aired during sports programs and sitcoms, it might do some good to counteract the misinformation on social media.

Unless asked to verify your vaccination (which was required in some places) no one needs to know. Getting a vaccination can maybe save your life and others.

John Ashauer.