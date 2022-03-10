 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for March 11, 2022: Try the speed limit

Try the speed limit

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The news seems to be filled with worrisome reports about the price of gasoline. I have commuted from Glen Allen to downtown Richmond for more than 20 years. Motorists rarely drive the posted speed limit.

If you want to not pay as much at the pump, my advice is to slow down. Whether you're driving on the interstate, main roads (such as Broad Street) or wherever, no one seems to realize: The faster you drive or accelerate, the more fuel you use.

Tired of spending at the gas pump? Try driving the posted speed limit for a week. It will save you money.

Andrew Pond.

Glen Allen.

