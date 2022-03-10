Letters to the Editor for March 11, 2022: Try the speed limit

Try the speed limit

The news seems to be filled with worrisome reports about the price of gasoline. I have commuted from Glen Allen to downtown Richmond for more than 20 years. Motorists rarely drive the posted speed limit.

If you want to not pay as much at the pump, my advice is to slow down. Whether you're driving on the interstate, main roads (such as Broad Street) or wherever, no one seems to realize: The faster you drive or accelerate, the more fuel you use.