Letters to the Editor for March 12, 2022: He wielded a camera

He wielded a camera

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was in dental school when Bob Brown joined the Richmond Times-Dispatch. I retired after 50 years and he is retiring after 50 years.

I wielded a drill and he wielded a camera; neither of us really was ready to quit when we did. Bob told me last year he never would stop doing what he loved so much. My friends would tell you I said the same thing about never wanting to give up being a dentist.

I remember telling Bob he always would have his cameras, just like people said I always would have my paintbrushes.

After seeing Bob’s photos in the RTD for 50 years, I will miss him and his candid shots. I will have to get used to the morning newspaper without him. I didn’t say I would like it, but I won’t have any choice.

I will keep reading the paper daily and get used to another photographer, just like my patients had to get used to a new dentist.

W. Baxter Perkinson Jr. D.D.S.