Letters to the Editor for March 12, 2022: Independent search

It's not surprising to read in a recent article that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has "concerns about the search process" for the next chancellor of the Virginia Community College System, and he considers his exclusion from the process “misfeasance.”

It seems irrelevant to the governor that an independent, nonpartisan search committee, made up of a cross section of people who understand the workings of and challenges faced by community colleges, has been searching for a competent chancellor. What seems to matter, according to a letter from Youngkin, is his belief that “the next chancellor should be aligned with the governor.”

Among other things, the minimum qualifications sought by the chancellor search committee should include a commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, anti-racism, and a passion for serving first-generation, low-income and minority students.

Since politicizing public education in Virginia by having the state’s Department of Education remove programs and policies related to “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the governor now is seeking to do the same thing to higher education in the commonwealth.

One of the greatest strengths of Virginia's community colleges is the opportunities they provide for education and workforce training, and development for citizens who otherwise would not be able to afford it. This increases our workforce's potential and the number of taxpayers, lowers unemployment, and will help fill the 300,000 jobs Youngkin believes community colleges should assist with.

