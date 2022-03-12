Letters to the Editor for March 13, 2022: Healthy debates

Healthy debates

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent Times-Dispatch article about a University of Virginia student's guest essay in The New York Times: As a currently enrolled James Madison University student, I agree that in classroom discussions, peers of all political beliefs tend to “hold back” from what they're thinking. In a lot of cases, this issue occurs because of the cultural norm we set in classrooms.

The norm is not wanting to offend someone, or not saying that one thing and being canceled by something we as a society have created: a so-called “cancel culture.”

This unspoken set of rules does affect our learning. While we have freedom of speech in the classroom during open discussion, we are held back because we are scared of how others might react.

This is not just a problem in classrooms but also in social settings everywhere. It’s an issue we all face, from dinner table discussions with our family, to political leaders speaking on television.

We need to learn how to hold healthy debates that break us free from cultural norms and better us as a society. By having these debates, we allow ourselves to learn how to react to things that are said but also to learn how to say things without offending someone.

JaNiece Woodson.