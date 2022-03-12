Letters to the Editor for March 13, 2022: Truly embarrassing

Truly embarrassing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Hanover County School Board recently voted to "engage" the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a Christian conservative legal advocacy organization. The board’s hope is to gain insight for required accommodations for transgender students.

Instead of moving ahead with establishing policies per state law, the board is choosing to align with an entity known for extreme, far-right stances. The group will offer a “free” consultation to Hanover.

Let’s guess as to what members of the ADF might report back. Will they suggest that transgender people should be sterilized, as they did in Europe? Will they include hateful views of the LGBTQ community? Will they also throw in (free of charge) views that Jewish couples not adopt children?

There is a reason why the Southern Poverty Law Center labeled the ADF as a “hate group.” Let’s send the ADF packing from Hanover and move ahead with required state-mandated policy changes. As a resident, to witness this is truly embarrassing.

Thomas Rayner.