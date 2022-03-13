 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for March 14, 2022: Unemployment claims

Unemployment claims

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

When I read the news articles about the progress being made at the Virginia Employment Commission and how the agency is making such headway in handling claims related to the pandemic, it makes me wonder.

With hundreds of thousands of unemployment claims still in limbo, what can any of these people do to help expedite their claims? I think it is sad that so many people still are without their benefits. Is there anyone who can please give them some direction?

Sharron Johnson.

North Chesterfield.

