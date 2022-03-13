Letters to the Editor for March 14, 2022: Unfortunate precedent

Unfortunate precedent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is interesting that Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to directly insert himself into the process to select a new chancellor for the Virginia Community College System.

The governor appears to consider it part of his job to impose his will on independent boards. His early executive orders, for example, clearly indicate his desire for local school boards to do his bidding.

The State Board for Community Colleges should actively seek the governor’s input and perspective on this very critical appointment. However, the person ultimately selected is solely the board’s decision. If Youngkin dictates this appointment, he might want to be involved with the personnel decisions of local councils, boards of supervisors and school boards about the appointment of managers, executives and superintendents.

Given that, to allow the governor to interfere with the State Board for Community Colleges would set an unfortunate precedent.

Frank Morgan.