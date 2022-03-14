Letters to the Editor for March 15, 2022: Times of adversity

Times of adversity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent article about K-Town restaurant in which the owner says closed because of "pandemic-fueled racism," was upsetting.

During my 18 years living in Richmond, I frequented the restaurant and always found it to be a friendly and welcoming environment, in contrast to the hate and bigotry the owner and restaurant unfairly received.

I want to believe the inappropriate words and actions of certain individuals is far from the norm found in our city, but reading the harsh and ignorant words the owner received left me devastated.

I still like to believe Richmond is a very diverse and accepting place, but I understand there is a lot of work to be done to make it even more welcoming and accepting of different cultures, beliefs and ideas. Richmonders need to band together and especially Asian-Americans to support one another in times of adversity.

Hassan Ali.