Letters to the Editor for March 15, 2022 : Tips to save gas

Tips to save gas

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The price of gas is the topic of the day, and yet, there is no indication that most drivers will altering their habits to reduce consumption.

Most continue to drive 10 to 15 mph over the limit, cutting miles per gallon down by 15% to 20%. It happens on not only on major roads, but around town. These drivers speed from traffic light to traffic light, with jackrabbit starts, then slamming on brakes at the last second once at the light.

Another gas-wasting practice is using the drive-through lanes at fast food places. Spending 10 minutes idling your way up to the window is burning up the $.20- $.30 in gas prices you are complaining that have risen.

Dining rooms are open. Park your car, go inside and get your order. It usually takes less time than waiting in the drive-through line and your car isn’t running. Or use the restaurant's app. Pull into their parking lot, turn your car off, place your order online, and they bring you order to you. Complaining is fine, but you can do something to lessen your pain.

Robert A. Lee.