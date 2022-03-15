Letters to the Editor for March 16, 2022: Domestic engergy

Domestic energy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Joe Biden’s decision to forfeit U.S. energy independence is having serious ramifications for the economy and national security. Progressive viewpoints, from Biden to a recent Los Angeles Times editorial, have offered two solutions to the crisis. Both are wrong.

Biden has reached out to Iran and Venezuela to pump more oil and sell it to the U.S. Meanwhile, the LA Times says we should stop using oil and gas, even though there is no reliable substitute available. Neither seems to have grasped that in a brutal, competitive world, energy is a critical national security issue. Energy literally is power.

The climate doesn’t care whether we burn American or foreign oil. Opening the U.S. energy spigot would solve big problems without increasing consumption or threatening the environment:

First, oil and gas prices would drop. Second, the U.S. could backstop Europeans and others who don’t want to be held hostage to Russian oil. Third, the inflationary pressure of oil costing more than $100 a barrel would ease. Fourth, and perhaps most importantly, America would avoid funneling money to dangerous regimes.

Why ban Russian oil and buy other foreign oil? Use domestic resources.

Robin Traywick Williams.