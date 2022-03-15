Letters to the Editor for March 16, 2022: Religious freedom

Religious freedom

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a recent column regarding the Hanover County School Board hiring the Alliance Defending Freedom, Michael Paul Williams happily parrots the assertions of liberal interest groups, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center, that list the nonprofit as a "hate group."

This faith-based organization, in fact, defends people whose religious liberties have been run roughshod by government agencies. The nonprofit is successful in the overwhelming majority of cases it takes to court. The U.S. Constitution stipulates that government "shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof."

There never was any intention to purge religious principles from our daily lives and create a sterile society free of them. We are fortunate to have such an organization as ADF stand up for religious freedom in our country.

Mark Crean.