Letters to the Editor for March 17, 2002 : Bob Brown memories

Bob Brown memories

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I will always cherish my first memory, albeit with a healthy cringe, about Bob Brown, who will retire from The Times-Dispatch later this month.

It was at a bed-and-breakfast in Hot Springs on my first political job. A co-worker friend and I were lucky enough to get beds at this B&B the night before the debate at The Homestead Resort between now-Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and then-Gov. George Allen.

Who else stayed at that B&B? Brown, of course, and his Associated Press compatriot. Horrified of saying the wrong thing to (or in front of) a member of the press corps, my friend and I ate our breakfasts before the debate across the table from Brown in petrified, stone cold silence.

If only we’d realized our fortune. Hopefully, he got a laugh.

Carter Hutchinson.