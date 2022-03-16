Letters to the Editor for March 17, 2022: Reflecting on normalcy

Reflecting on normalcy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent article reflecting on two years of the COVID-19 pandemic gave me better insight into how the world still is adjusting and the steps people are taking to move forward.

Our society functions like an organism. We all have different roles to play for everyone to succeed, such as getting the vaccine and wearing our masks in public spaces. There is no way to define the word “normal” anymore, because we have no concept of what that should be postpandemic.

The media also causes everyone to have different perceptions. Throughout the entire pandemic, many people have read news from the internet and believed what they read without verifying it.

Some health care workers still have concerns about the pandemic. As a successful society, we all should be able to work alongside each other and trust one another to function productively.

Grace Evans.