Letters to the Editor for March 18, 2022: Cap insulin costs

Cap insulin costs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Over the years, I have been fortunate to be able to afford my daughter's high-priced insulin medication to treat her Type 1 diabetes.

However, as she matures and ages out of my insurance plan, one day she'll have to pay for her own medication. Her career choices will be restricted by the kind of insurance a potential job offers. What happens if her job can’t provide the high level of insurance coverage she needs? What happens when pharmaceutical companies increase insulin costs, again?

This is why Congress must pass a proposal in the Build Back Better plan to cap insulin costs at $35 a month. It's an important first step toward ensuring no diabetic will need to choose between buying food or buying insulin. In the world's most prosperous country, no one should lose their life because they can’t afford insulin.

Jennifer Bowie.