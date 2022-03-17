Letters to the Editor for March 18, 2022: Fund rental assistance

Fund rental assistance

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It’s no longer news that prices for food and gas have skyrocketed, burdening many low- and middle-income Americans. Additionally, America's affordable housing crisis is getting worse. Even pre-pandemic, far too many low-income renters were spending at least half of their income on rent.

Currently in Virginia, a renter must make $24.41 an hour to afford a two-bedroom rental. At the current minimum wage, it would take a 103-hour work week to afford that same rental, as per the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.

Congress has the power to alleviate the crushing financial burden falling on America's renters. Federal rental assistance helps households afford rent and lifts millions of households above the poverty line each year. However, it is chronically underfunded — only 1 in 4 renters can obtain a voucher.

As Congress works to pass a new package of investments in America’s children, workers and families, I urge Virginia Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner to advocate and include a robust investment in rental assistance in any proposed spending bill.

Michaela Mishoe.