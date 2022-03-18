 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for March 19, 2022: Modify our habits

Modify our habits

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Los Angeles Times editorial calling for everyone to strive to end our dependence on fossil fuels was excellent. It called on us to "take the nation's biggest step ever to fight climate change."

But really, how many of us are thinking today of switching away from gas-fueled cars or home water heaters? Can we modify our comfortable habits? For instance: Do people with long, waist-length hairstyles ever calculate how many heated gallons of water it takes every week to keep their hair clean and shiny? Can we really modify our habits?

We all need to be thinking, not just hollering at our legislators to do something.

June Gray.

North Chesterfield.

