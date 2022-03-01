Letters to the Editor for March 2, 2022: Conflicts of interest

Conflicts of interest

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Patrick Wilson’s recent story revealing the stock and business interests of top officials from Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration was greatly appreciated.

It is hard not to conclude that Youngkin, himself a multimillionaire, has installed a cadre of multimillionaires at the highest levels of Virginia government. We need not look to Russia to find an oligarchy; there’s one alive and well down at Capitol Square.

With several Youngkin team members heavily invested in Dominion Energy, oil and gas companies, Big Pharma and real estate, can we expect policies that help regular Virginians rather than corporate big boys and their stockholders? The administration seems to be a minefield of real and potential conflicts of interest.

And questions linger about Youngkin’s commitment to the state's environment. His failed nomination of former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler as Virginia's top environmental official raised further doubts.

Chuck Epes.