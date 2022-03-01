Letters to the Editor for March 2, 2022: Honor the police memorial

Honor the police memorial

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Abandoning the Richmond Police Memorial and removing it from its longtime spot at William Byrd Park to another location and out of public view should embarrass the City Council, Richmond Police Department senior staff and even Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner.

The neglect, vandalism and discarding of the statue sends a clear message to Richmond's police officers that ”we don’t care about you. We do not feel it is proper and necessary to honor the brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the performance of the duty.”

Mayor Levar Stoney has said he supports Richmond police and if he does, this is a poor way to show it. When members of RPD — one of the finest departments in the state — prepare for work each day, they must wonder: Does the mayor and City Council have our back?

I urge Stoney and the City Council to put their weight behind placing this memorial inside of Capitol Square, and honor the brave men and women who protect them and the citizens of Richmond.

Durward R. Pace Jr.