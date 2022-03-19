Letters to the Editor for March 20, 2022: Mature-themed ads

Mature-themed ads

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It seems incongruous that in an era in which politicians and parents are taking actions to prevent their children from being exposed to content they deem to be inappropriate, there is not much being said about the nature of some of the advertising airing on television that openly discusses an array of mature-theme issues.

At least one of these mature-theme ads routinely runs in the 6:00 p.m. time slot – the dinner hour for many.

While I do not suggest we should return to a time when it was verboten to openly acknowledge topics such as hygiene and sexuality on television, a line seems to have been crossed whereby we are no longer put off, by dinnertime, ads featuring highly mature themes.

If parents are willing to ban books from libraries and otherwise control their children’s exposure to certain types of content, they should also be willing to put pressure on advertisers and the television stations to give more consideration to the impact these ads may have on young viewers.

If anyone else is tired of having mature-themed depictions served up with the meatloaf, then it’s time to make your views known to your local television station. These ads are in poor taste in the time slots shown and should be relegated to a later hour.

Kelley Gannon.