Letters to the Editor for March 20, 2022: No value

No value

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent column about land value tax and a promise to help the Richmond 300 vision, failed to explain how an “LTV” would reduce poverty or bring equity and inclusion to Richmond.

Gentrification is an ugly byproduct of Richmond 300. Heavily taxing land value would force more long-term residents out. Why should the owner of a 90-year-old Barton Heights' home in disrepair pay the same rate as the new owners of a renovated $500,000 house next door? Meanwhile, flagship downtown buildings owned by mega-wealthy corporations would see a 50% reduction? This is the opposite of fairness.

The column also did not explain why “vacant lots” are an undesirable use of land. The author's encouraged land “improvements” have led to ubiquitous tear downs, sending modest, affordable homes to the landfill in favor of unwelcome behemoths.

Hanover County’s plan for property tax relief for the elderly and disabled envisions a tiered formula based on income and net worth. This is a sensitive and sensible approach. Let’s make “The Richmond 300 Master Plan: Incorporating Equity and Inclusion to Improve Quality of Life” live up to its purported mission. Land value tax is a terrible idea.

Caryl Burtner.