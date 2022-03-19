Letters to the Editor for March 20, 2022: Several questions to ask

Several questions to ask

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

At one time, my wife and I lived across the street from William Fox Elementary School and we have many cherished memories shared there. It was quite a blow to see the school burning late Friday evening on Feb. 11.

As Virginia's former Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal, I can tell you fires in schools are relatively rare. That’s in part because every school should be getting an annual fire prevention inspection by the local fire marshal.

It is critically important to investigate thoroughly and completely, to learn what can be done to prevent a fire like this from happening again. There are several questions we should be asking and among them:

•Was a thorough top-to-bottom annual fire prevention inspection conducted by a trained and qualified fire marshal certified in Virginia?

•Was the fire alarm system inspected annually by a company trained and certified to work on the type of fire alarm panel and system in the building?

• Did the responders know how to interpret what the fire alarm panel was indicating regarding the location and nature of the alarm in the building? Did their training cover this subject adequately?

Extra care and vigilance is needed in the fire prevention of older buildings, often built of many wood components. If we fail to learn from past mistakes, we are bound to repeat them.

Ronald C. Reynolds, MPH, MPA.