Letters to the Editor for March 21, 2022: A painful future

A painful future
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent editorial on climate change may have said it best: “One way or another, we are headed for a massive transformation of society. We can choose to either usher it in through a swift embrace of clean energy, or to ignore the warnings and accept a much more painful future, one in which our options will be limited by inaction and the devastating planetary change we have caused.”
Unfortunately, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's attempts to undermine the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the Virginia Clean Economic Act without an offer of any alternative approaches to address climate change make it clear he would consign us and our children to that "much more painful future."
Glen Besa.
North Chesterfield.