Letters to the Editor for March 21, 2022: Repair roads and bridges

Repair roads and bridges

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

While the Virginia Department of Transportation publishes lists about bridges with weight limits, I continue to drive on highways and roads that need repaving.

Now Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to use the extra $437 million in transportation revenues to suspend the 26-cent per gallon state gas tax for next three months. Wouldn't it be better to use this surplus to repair roads and bridges in Virginia?

If I buy 20 gallons of gas, with the vehicle I drive it would save me about $5 a fill up. I would rather see the road repaved so it doesn't cost me $300 to repair my car's front end after it hits that pot hole on Interstate 295.

I want the cost of gas to get back down to $2.25 a gallon. Maybe, oil companies can be good citizens and reduce their profits to help the American consumer? Maybe the government can help with that too? The savings would be greater than 26-cents per gallon. Virginia should use the transportation funds to repair its roads and bridges.

John Jukow.