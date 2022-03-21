Letters to the Editor for March 22, 2022: Human trafficking threat

Human trafficking threat

Recently, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued an executive order banning schools from teaching "divisive concepts." This is targeted towards the controversial Critical Race Theory, but my concern is this may be used to limit discussions of other subjects, including human trafficking. Human trafficking education is not a divisive concept. It is a real issue in America and one that needs attention.

Human trafficking is generally defined “the unlawful act of transporting or coercing people in order to benefit from their work or service.” When we hear it, we tend to think mail-order brides, child slavery and imported labor.

There were 22,326 reported human trafficking victims and survivors in the United States, according to The Polaris Project in 2019. Many case go unreported. The U.S Department of Health and Human Services estimates between 240,000 and 325,000 children are at risk for sexual exploitation each year, most who are runaways or homeless.

Stranger Danger lessons are drilled into us year after year, but it is critical to also include a comprehensive human trafficking education. Kids need to know what it is, because this crime is a threat to them. Virginia’s teachers and students need to be allowed to teach and learn about human trafficking.

We need to modify our preexisting “stranger danger” curriculum to include the definition, warning signs and how to prevent becoming a human trafficking victim. Resources are available at freekindva.org. Education and awareness should be required and inclusive. Human trafficking discussions should not be a divisive concept.

