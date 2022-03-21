Letters to the Editor for March 22, 2022: The real challenge

The real challenge

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have read with horror the Times-Dispatch's coverage of the slow agony of Ukraine, crushed under the boot of Vladimir Putin, but gamely fighting back. Heartened by America's response, but taking a gas tax holiday seems like a “do something” effort missing the real challenge of our situation.

Fossil fuel trends and climate change require us to reduce our dependence. Trying to pause or eliminate fossil-fuel taxes feeds a false narrative that the problem is taxation. Do we owe ourselves cheap gas? No, we owe our grandchildren a better world to live in.

The gas tax helps pay for our vital road repairs, just as Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative helps fund coastal resilience and flood control efforts. Legislators could refund gas taxes if they want to help low-income families. But that carries the burden of finding another funding source for road repairs and flood control. The grocery tax should be the one to go.

We need to enter a new world in which fossil fuel use diminishes. We can’t get there if you encourage us to stay with fossil fuels by seeking ways to keep them cheap.

Chris Wiegard.