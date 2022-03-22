Letters to the Editor for March 23, 2022: Religious beliefs

Religious beliefs

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am dismayed by the Hanover County School Board's decision to engage the Alliance Defending Freedom to evaluate the district’s LGBTQ policies. It is an organization that attempts to impose its specific, narrow religious beliefs and interpretations, based on a singular religious text, on laws and public policies.

The ADF has not “defended” the right of many churches that officiate same-sex marriages. It has not defended other churches that embrace beliefs that LGBTQ individuals are part of the endless variety of people God created, and should be treated with respect and dignity. Instead, the ADF has brought lawsuits to deny LGBTQ+ people goods and services from public businesses and seeks to restrict the rights of transgender students at school.

No set of religious beliefs that creates legal inequalities or discrimination between American citizens should be enshrined in laws or public policies. People may exercise their religion as they wish in private, but their religious' rights are tempered by others’ civil rights. We need public officials who will remember that no specific religious sect should be treated as more important than others.

Tracey Fatzinger.