Letters to the Editor for March 23, 2022: Shared solar misses

Shared solar misses

A recent column on "shared solar" neglected to mention utilities would be required to buy the power produced by the solar installations. Utilities also would be required to net meter and thus pay "retail" price for the power generated. Power is most often used when generated. It can be stored for future use with pumped hydro storage, batteries or maybe flywheels and molten salts in the future.

These commercial small local solar plants don’t intend to store any power. Rather, they just want to dump it back on the grid for the more favorable retail rates, when they can generate it.

Power companies like Dominion Energy are expected to light up homes at the flip of a switch, day or night, cloudy or sunny. The shared-solar paradigm advocated for by the author and his industry partners want to make money on the price difference between their production costs and what the energy company has to pay under current rules for net-metered power.

The “shared solar” industry also doesn’t want to deal with storage of power to help stabilize the electric grid and earn peak prices for power when it is most needed. The State Corporation Commission examiner was correct for asking for rates that reflect the true value of solar generators' contribution to the electric grid’s power and availability.

John Owens.