Letters to the Editor for March 24, 2022: New football stadium

New football stadium

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The General Assembly believes Virginians are deprived residents because we don't have a major-league sports franchise. Lawmakers are willing to give enormous tax benefits to an individual, whose past business and personal behavior suggests he deserves none, if he can provide a sports team for us.

Virginia has beaches, mountains, major rivers, an excellent state park system and the Chesapeake Bay, which offer swimming, fishing, crabbing and boating. These sites attract millions of out-of-state residents for recreational activities.

If football fans want a new stadium, let the owner pay for it on his own dime, not with taxpayer money.

Walter Zadan.